Greencore Group plc 12.3% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Greencore Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GNC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Greencore Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 12.3% from the opening price of 267.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 23.8 points and increased 40.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 282.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 160.9 GBX.

Greencore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 245.46 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 225.10. There are currently 446,046,606 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,756,039. Market capitalisation for LON:GNC is £1,192,281,972 GBP.