Greenbrier Companies (The – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.7% Downside

Greenbrier Companies (The found using ticker (GBX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 27.5. With the stocks previous close at 33.02 this indicates there is a potential downside of -16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 30.6 and the 200 day MA is 24.67. The company has a market cap of $981m. Find out more information at: http://www.gbrx.com

The Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Âby the mile’ leases for a fleet of approximately 9,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 380,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

