Greenbrier Companies (The – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Greenbrier Companies (The with ticker code (GBX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 33 with a mean TP of 40.4. Now with the previous closing price of 30.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The day 50 moving average is 37.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.68. The company has a market cap of $1,052m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gbrx.com

The potential market cap would be $1,398m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels. The Wheels, Repair & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and per diem’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,800 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 444,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The company serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.