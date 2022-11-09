Greenbrier Companies (The – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Greenbrier Companies (The found using ticker (GBX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 39. With the stocks previous close at 37.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.54 while the 200 day moving average is 37.29. The company has a market cap of $1,241m. Company Website: https://www.gbrx.com

The potential market cap would be $1,288m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 12,200 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services to a fleet of approximately 408,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.