Greenbrier Companies (The – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Greenbrier Companies (The found using ticker (GBX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 40.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.93 while the 200 day moving average is 42.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $985m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gbrx.com

The potential market cap would be $1,266m based on the market concensus.

The Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels. The Wheels, Repair & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and per diem’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,800 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 444,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The company serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.