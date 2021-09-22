Greenbrier Companies (The – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Greenbrier Companies (The with ticker code (GBX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 52.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.05. The company has a market cap of $1,325m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gbrx.com

The Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels. The Wheels, Repair & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Âby the mile’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 407,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The company serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.