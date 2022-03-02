Twitter
Greenbrier Companies (The – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Greenbrier Companies (The with ticker code (GBX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 47 with a mean TP of 53.6. Now with the previous closing price of 44.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.6 and the 200 day MA is 43.45. The company has a market cap of $1,409m. Company Website: https://www.gbrx.com

The potential market cap would be $1,700m based on the market concensus.

The Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels. The Wheels, Repair & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Âper diem’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,800 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 444,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The company serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

