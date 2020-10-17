Green Plains Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.6% Upside

Green Plains Partners LP with ticker code (GPP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 12.67. With the stocks previous close at 7.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.6%. The 50 day MA is 7.21 and the 200 day moving average is 6.75. The company has a market cap of $182m. Find out more information at: http://www.greenplainspartners.com

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

