Green Plains Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.7% Upside

Green Plains Partners LP found using ticker (GPP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 12.67. Now with the previous closing price of 8.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.32 while the 200 day moving average is 6.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $193m. Visit the company website at: http://www.greenplainspartners.com

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

