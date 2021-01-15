Green Brick Partners. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Green Brick Partners. found using ticker (GRBK) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 27.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The 50 day MA is 22.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18. The market cap for the company is $1,094m. Company Website: http://greenbrickpartners.com

Green Brick Partners. operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business. It owns or controls approximately 9,000 home sites in Dallas, Atlanta, and Vero Beach. The company sells its homes through sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Green Brick Partners. is based in Plano, Texas.