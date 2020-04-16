Green Brick Partners – Consenus Indicates Potential 72.0% Upside

Green Brick Partners found using ticker (GRBK) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 7.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 72.0%. The 50 day MA is 8.37 and the 200 day MA is 10.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $405m. Visit the company website at: http://greenbrickpartners.com

Green Brick Partners operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business. It owns or controls approximately 9,000 home sites in Dallas, Atlanta, and Vero Beach. The company sells its homes through sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Green Brick Partners is based in Plano, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn