Green Brick Partners – Consenus Indicates Potential 56.9% Upside

Green Brick Partners found using ticker (GRBK) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11. With the stocks previous close at 7.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 56.9%. The day 50 moving average is 7.38 while the 200 day moving average is 10.35. The company has a market cap of $361m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://greenbrickpartners.com

Green Brick Partners operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business. It owns or controls approximately 9,000 home sites in Dallas, Atlanta, and Vero Beach. The company sells its homes through sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Green Brick Partners is based in Plano, Texas.

