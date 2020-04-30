Green Brick Partners – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.7% Upside

Green Brick Partners with ticker code (GRBK) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 with a mean TP of 11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.7%. The 50 day MA is 7.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $416m. Visit the company website at: http://greenbrickpartners.com

Green Brick Partners operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business. It owns or controls approximately 9,000 home sites in Dallas, Atlanta, and Vero Beach. The company sells its homes through sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Green Brick Partners is based in Plano, Texas.

