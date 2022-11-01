Greatland Gold plc 57.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold plc with ticker (LON:GGP) now has a potential upside of 57.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 18 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Greatland Gold plc share price of 8 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 57.2%. Trading has ranged between 7 (52 week low) and 18 (52 week high) with an average of 18,106,205 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £387,433,444.



Greatland Gold plc is a United Kingdom-based mining development and exploration company that is focused on precious and base metals. The Company’s principal activity consisted of the mining development of Havieron Joint Venture and the exploration and evaluation of mineral tenements in Australia. The Havieron Project is in development under a Joint Venture with Newcrest Mining Limited, Australia’s gold producer. The Havieron Project is located approximately 45 kilometers from Newcrest’s Telfer mine. Its projects also include the Ernest Giles Project, the Panorama Project and the Bromus Project. The Ernest Giles Project is located in central Western Australia. The Panorama Project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Bromus Project is located over 25 kilometers southwest of Norseman in the southern Yilgarn region of Western Australia. Its other projects include Scallywag Project, the Rudall and Canning projects, the Firetower Project, and the Warrentinna Project.







