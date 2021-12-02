Twitter
Greatland Gold plc 38.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold plc with ticker (LON:GGP) now has a potential upside of 38.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 24 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Greatland Gold plc share price of 15 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 38.5%. Trading has ranged between 14 (52 week low) and 39 (52 week high) with an average of 21,152,059 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £594,680,404.

Greatland Gold plc is a United Kingdom-based mineral exploration and development company, which is focused on gold exploration in Tasmania and Western Australia. Its projects include Paterson, Firetower, Panorama, Ernest Giles, Warrentinna and Bromus projects. The Paterson Project covers more than 560 square kilometers (sq km) in the Paterson province of north-western Australia. The Paterson Project also include Havieron deposit and Rio Tinto’s Winu project, which hosts gold and copper mines. The Ernest Giles project is located approximately 250 kilometers (km) north-east of Laverton in the Yilgarn in central Western Australia. The Ernest Giles project covers approximately 850sq km of unexplored Yilgarn Craton hosting greenstone belts and intrusives with over 85km of strike of prospective rocks. The Bromus project is located approximately 25 km south-west of Norseman. The Firetower project is located approximately 65 km west of Launceston and approximately 35 km south of Devonport.



