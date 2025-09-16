Great Western Mining highlights multi-metal growth plans in new Corporate Presentation

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO, Euronext Growth – 8GW) has announced that a new Corporate Presentation is now available and can be viewed on its website at https://www.greatwesternmining.com/investors/company-presentations/. No material new financial or other information has been disclosed.

The presentation outlines Great Western’s investment proposition which is built on four key pillars:

Advance the Huntoon Copper Project – expand the JORC resource and test high-impact porphyry targets.

– expand the JORC resource and test high-impact porphyry targets. Fast-Track Critical Minerals – advance tungsten and other assets aligned with U.S. strategic supply priorities

– advance tungsten and other assets aligned with U.S. strategic supply priorities Unlock Value via Partnerships – use JVs and farm-outs to fund growth and minimise dilution.

– use JVs and farm-outs to fund growth and minimise dilution. Monetise Precious Metals – reprocess historic mine material and progress gold/silver discoveries toward commercial scale.