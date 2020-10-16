Great Western Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Great Western Bancorp with ticker code (GWB) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 with a mean TP of 15.71. Now with the previous closing price of 14.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 13.43 and the 200 day MA is 14.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $777m. Visit the company website at: http://www.greatwesternbank.com

Great Western Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2019, the company’s branch network consisted of 175 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 165 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn