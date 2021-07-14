Twitter
Great Western Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Great Western Bancorp found using ticker (GWB) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 36.33. With the stocks previous close at 31.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.97. The company has a market cap of $1,688m. Company Website: http://www.greatwesternbank.com

Great Western Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term and-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, personal, auto, and other loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 175 branches in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

