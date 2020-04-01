Great Portland Estates PLC 24.1% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Great Portland Estates PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GPOR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Great Portland Estates PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 825 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.1% from today’s opening price of 664.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 180.4 points and decreased 202.6 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 971.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 518.6 GBX.

Great Portland Estates PLC has a 50 day moving average of 858.41 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 788.59. There are currently 253,867,911 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,492,578. Market capitalisation for LON:GPOR is £1,686,698,462 GBP.

