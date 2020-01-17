Great Portland Estates PLC 23.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Great Portland Estates PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GPOR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Great Portland Estates PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 700 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -23.1% from the opening price of 910.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 75.8 points and increased 113 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 924 GBX while the 52 week low is 643.8 GBX.

Great Portland Estates PLC has a 50 day moving average of 842.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 755.58. There are currently 253,867,911 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,171,801. Market capitalisation for LON:GPOR is £2,344,034,752 GBP.