Great Portland Estates PLC 2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Great Portland Estates PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GPOR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Great Portland Estates PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 740 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 2.0% from the opening price of 725.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 52.8 points and decreased 174.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 971.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 518.6 GBX.

Great Portland Estates PLC has a 50 day moving average of 815.40 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 789.99. There are currently 673,657,336 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,474,547. Market capitalisation for LON:GPOR is £1,763,874,214 GBP.

