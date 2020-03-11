Great Portland Estates PLC 14.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GPOR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Great Portland Estates PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 920 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 14.3% from the opening price of 804.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 147.8 points and decreased 33.8 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 971.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 643.8 GBX.

Great Portland Estates PLC has a 50 day moving average of 920.63 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 790.73. There are currently 253,867,911 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 981,135. Market capitalisation for LON:GPOR is £2,111,165,485 GBP.

