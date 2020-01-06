Great Portland Estates PLC 11.6% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Great Portland Estates PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GPOR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Great Portland Estates PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 965 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.6% from today’s opening price of 864.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.4 points and increased 127.8 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 895 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 643.8 GBX.

Great Portland Estates PLC has a 50 day moving average of 827.49 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 749.60. There are currently 253,867,911 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,260,626. Market capitalisation for LON:GPOR is £2,161,431,456 GBP.