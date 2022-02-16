Twitter
Great Portland Estates PLC -3.6% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Great Portland Estates PLC with ticker (LON:GPE) now has a potential downside of -3.6% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Great Portland Estates PLC share price of 725 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential downside of -3.6%. Trading has ranged between 646 (52 week low) and 811 (52 week high) with an average of 486,453 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,799,288,741.

