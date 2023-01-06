Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Great Portland Estates PLC -14.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Great Portland Estates PLC with ticker (LON:GPE) now has a potential downside of -14.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 460 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Great Portland Estates PLC share price of 526 GBX at opening today (06/01/2023) indicates a potential downside of -14.3%. Trading has ranged between 388 (52 week low) and 748 (52 week high) with an average of 695,823 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,317,573,882.

