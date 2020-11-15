Twitter
Great Panther Mining Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 156.6% Upside

Great Panther Mining Limited with ticker code (GPL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.25 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.13. Now with the previous closing price of 0.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 156.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.85 and the 200 day moving average is 0.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $302m. Find out more information at: http://www.greatpanther.com

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

