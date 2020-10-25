Great Panther Mining Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 144.8% Upside

Great Panther Mining Limited with ticker code (GPL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2.13. Now with the previous closing price of 0.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 144.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.69. The company has a market cap of $301m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.greatpanther.com

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

