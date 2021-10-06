Great Panther Mining Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 220.8% Upside

Great Panther Mining Limited with ticker code (GPL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.25 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 220.8%. The 50 day MA is 0.48 and the 200 day moving average is 0.65. The market cap for the company is $167m. Visit the company website at: http://www.greatpanther.com

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.