Great Panther Mining Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 200.0% Upside

Great Panther Mining Limited found using ticker (GPL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 2 with a mean TP of 2.13. Now with the previous closing price of 0.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 200.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $244m. Find out more information at: http://www.greatpanther.com

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.