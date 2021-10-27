Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Great Panther Mining Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Great Panther Mining Limited found using ticker (GPL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 0.7 calculating the average target price we see 1.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 152.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.47 and the 200 day MA is 0.61. The company has a market cap of $164m. Visit the company website at: http://www.greatpanther.com

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Great Panther Mining Limited - Consensus Indicates Potential 220.8% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.