Great Panther Mining Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 152.2% Upside

Great Panther Mining Limited found using ticker (GPL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.25 and 0.7 calculating the average target price we see 1.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 152.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.47 and the 200 day MA is 0.61. The company has a market cap of $164m. Visit the company website at: http://www.greatpanther.com

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.