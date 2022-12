Great Ajax Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.9% Upside

Great Ajax Corp. found using ticker (AJX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11 and has a mean target at 12.8. Now with the previous closing price of 7.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 70.9%. The day 50 moving average is 7.86 while the 200 day moving average is 9.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $169m. Company Website: https://www.greatajax.com

The potential market cap would be $288m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.