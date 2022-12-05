Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Great Ajax Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Great Ajax Corp. with ticker code (AJX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 11 with a mean TP of 13.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.94 while the 200 day moving average is 9.62. The company has a market cap of $179m. Company Website: https://www.greatajax.com

The potential market cap would be $300m based on the market concensus.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

