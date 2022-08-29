Twitter
Great Ajax Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Great Ajax Corp. with ticker code (AJX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 14.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 55.6%. The 50 day MA is 10.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.24. The company has a market cap of $213m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.greatajax.com

The potential market cap would be $331m based on the market concensus.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

