Great Ajax Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.0% Upside

Great Ajax Corp. with ticker code (AJX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 11 and has a mean target at 15.1. Now with the previous closing price of 10.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.09 and the 200 day MA is 12.35. The market cap for the company is $241m. Find out more information at: https://www.greatajax.com

The potential market cap would be $345m based on the market concensus.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.