Great Ajax Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Great Ajax Corp. found using ticker (AJX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 17.4. Now with the previous closing price of 13.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day MA is 13.93 while the 200 day moving average is 12.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $301m. Visit the company website at: http://www.greatajax.com

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.