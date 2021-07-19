Great Ajax Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Great Ajax Corp. found using ticker (AJX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 12.5 with a mean TP of 15.9. Now with the previous closing price of 13.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $303m. Find out more information at: http://www.greatajax.com

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.