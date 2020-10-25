Great Ajax Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.4% Upside

Don't Miss
25th October 2020

Great Ajax Corp. with ticker code (AJX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11 and has a mean target at 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 50.4%. The 50 day MA is 8.79 and the 200 day MA is 8.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $187m. Find out more information at: http://www.greatajax.com

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

