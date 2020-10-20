Great Ajax Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Great Ajax Corp. with ticker code (AJX) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.9%. The day 50 moving average is 8.91 and the 200 day moving average is 8.65. The company has a market cap of $185m. Visit the company website at: http://www.greatajax.com

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

