Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.8% Upside

Gray Television with ticker code (GTN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 18 with a mean TP of 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.33 and the 200 day MA is 13.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,281m. Company Website: http://www.gray.tv

Gray Television, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. As of February 21, 2020, it owned and operated television stations in 93 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn