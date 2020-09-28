Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.9% Upside

Gray Television with ticker code (GTN) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 22. Now with the previous closing price of 14.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.9%. The 50 day MA is 14.98 while the 200 day moving average is 13.41. The market cap for the company is $1,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gray.tv

Gray Television, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. As of February 21, 2020, it owned and operated television stations in 93 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

