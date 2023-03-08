Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Gray Television with ticker code (GTN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 7 with a mean TP of 14.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.9%. The day 50 moving average is 11.89 and the 200 day MA is 15.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $989m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gray.tv

The potential market cap would be $1,325m based on the market concensus.

Gray Television, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

