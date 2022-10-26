Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.2% Upside

Gray Television found using ticker (GTN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 29.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 90.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.28 while the 200 day moving average is 19.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,427m. Company Website: https://www.gray.tv

The potential market cap would be $2,713m based on the market concensus.

Gray Television, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve 113 television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.