Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.8% Upside

Gray Television with ticker code (GTN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 29.17. Now with the previous closing price of 18.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.8%. The 50 day MA is 18.93 and the 200 day MA is 20.14. The company has a market cap of $1,715m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gray.tv

The potential market cap would be $2,707m based on the market concensus.

Gray Television, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve 113 television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.