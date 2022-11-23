Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Gray Television with ticker code (GTN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 16.14. With the stocks previous close at 10.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.3%. The day 50 moving average is 14.19 and the 200 day moving average is 18.53. The market cap for the company is $1,003m. Company Website: https://www.gray.tv

The potential market cap would be $1,498m based on the market concensus.

Gray Television, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve 113 television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

