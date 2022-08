Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.8% Upside

Gray Television with ticker code (GTN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 29.17. Now with the previous closing price of 20.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.45 while the 200 day moving average is 20.35. The market cap for the company is $1,792m. Find out more information at: https://www.gray.tv

The potential market cap would be $2,612m based on the market concensus.

Gray Television, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve 113 television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.