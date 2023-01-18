Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

Gray Television found using ticker (GTN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 7 with a mean TP of 15.25. With the stocks previous close at 11.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.12 while the 200 day moving average is 16.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,089m. Find out more information at: https://www.gray.tv

The potential market cap would be $1,438m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Gray Television, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve 113 television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.