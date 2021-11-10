Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Gray Television with ticker code (GTN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 28.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.36 and the 200 day moving average is 22.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,198m. Company Website: http://www.gray.tv

Gray Television, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses, including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of Power Nation programs and content. It owns and operates television stations and digital properties in 94 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.