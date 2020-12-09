Twitter
Gray Television – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

Gray Television found using ticker (GTN) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 20 and has a mean target at 23.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.66 while the 200 day moving average is 14.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,829m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gray.tv

Gray Television, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. As of February 21, 2020, it owned and operated television stations in 93 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems and changed its name to Gray Television in August 2002. Gray Television was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

