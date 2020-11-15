Twitter
Graphic Packaging Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Graphic Packaging Holding Compa found using ticker (GPK) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 and has a mean target at 17.18. With the stocks previous close at 14.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.04. The market cap for the company is $3,945m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.graphicpkg.com

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies. It also manufactures corrugated medium products; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK, CRB, and SBS, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

