Graphic Packaging Holding Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Graphic Packaging Holding Compa found using ticker (GPK) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15 with a mean TP of 17.08. Now with the previous closing price of 14.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.14 while the 200 day moving average is 13.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,001m. Find out more information at: http://www.graphicpkg.com

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies. It also manufactures corrugated medium products; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK, CRB, and SBS, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

